Aragon (ANT) Tops One Day Volume of $34.08 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00009268 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $137.05 million and approximately $34.08 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

