Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $440.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.96.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

