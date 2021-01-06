Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.01

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 1666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

