Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $464,000.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCT. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

