Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.