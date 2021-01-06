Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.