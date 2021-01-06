Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Argo Group International by 39.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

