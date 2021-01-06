Artius Acquisition Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:AACQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 11th

Artius Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AACQU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 11th. Artius Acquisition had issued 63,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Artius Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AACQU stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Artius Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,390,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,117,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000.

About Artius Acquisition

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

