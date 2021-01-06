Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $303.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

