ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.09

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 5096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 825,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3,635.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 113,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.