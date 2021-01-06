Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $7.75. Ashford shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AINC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Ashford alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ashford during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period.

About Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.