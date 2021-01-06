ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $232.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $227.00, with a volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

