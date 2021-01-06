ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €325.00 ($382.35) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €359.14 ($422.52).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.