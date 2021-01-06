Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.55. Assertio shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 156,982 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter worth $64,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

