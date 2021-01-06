Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 930,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 672,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

