Asura Coin (ASA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $44,966.45 and approximately $49.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00028734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00119726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00209574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00514042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00252247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. The official message board for Asura Coin is medium.com/@asuracoin. The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin.

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

