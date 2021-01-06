Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 2350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

The company has a market capitalization of C$574.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.36 million for the quarter.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

