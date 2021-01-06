Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.85

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.