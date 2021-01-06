Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. 25,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $134,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,908. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,290,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 249,353 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.3% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 427,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

