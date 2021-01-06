Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ATLKY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. 63,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

