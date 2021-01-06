Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Atlas has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

