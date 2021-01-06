Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS AFHIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 39,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

