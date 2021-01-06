AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $166,080.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ATRC opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.