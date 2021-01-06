AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

