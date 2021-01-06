Augur (REP) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $19.21 or 0.00051699 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $211.35 million and approximately $35.59 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00045632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00308543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.58 or 0.02834903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

