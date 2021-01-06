Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.