Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Insider James Nelson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

LON ARR opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.26. The stock has a market cap of £151.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3.73. Aurora Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.16).

Get Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) alerts:

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.