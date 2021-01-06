Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.75

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.45 ($0.29), with a volume of 138922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of £8.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23.

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

