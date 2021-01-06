Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $307.82

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.82 and last traded at $303.52, with a volume of 3692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

