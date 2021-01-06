Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Trimmed by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,034 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,381 shares of company stock worth $12,891,500 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. 47,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,723. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

