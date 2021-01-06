Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $135,051.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00117008 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00244258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00504550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00248024 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

