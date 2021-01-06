AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.74. AutoWeb shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 213,940 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of AutoWeb worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

