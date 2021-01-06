Avalanche Price Reaches $4.62 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00012873 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $355.20 million and $75.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

