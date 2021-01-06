Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of AVASF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. Avast has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

