AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 15,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

