Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.43

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 5075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 37.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

