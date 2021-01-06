AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, operates as a mineral exploration company in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. Its primary assets is Passendro gold project located in north-central Central African Republic. The company also holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal.

