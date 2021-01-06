AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.51

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 2128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The stock has a market cap of $740.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at $390,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 in the last ninety days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AxoGen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AxoGen by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

