Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 162,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 85,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Axtel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.