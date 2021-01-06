Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

