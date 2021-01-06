Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

AYTU stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Aytu BioScience has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 177,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

