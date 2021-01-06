Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

