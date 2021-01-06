AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.84

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AZZ by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

