AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.84

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AZZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 68,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

