B. Riley Comments on Cytosorbents Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

CTSO stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 24.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

