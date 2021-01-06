B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for B2Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. B2Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B2Gold will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B2Gold.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

