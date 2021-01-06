Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 231 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99), with a volume of 812639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £344.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.38.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) Company Profile (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

