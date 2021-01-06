Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $80.80. Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 54,290 shares traded.

BAKK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.11.

About Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

