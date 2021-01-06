Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.63

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 181761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

