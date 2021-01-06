Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,516.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 253,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.